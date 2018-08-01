Manchester United Close Door On Defender Sale

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have no intention of selling Chris Smalling, despite the centre-back having been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers.



It was claimed on Tuesday that Wolves were closing in on the signature of Smalling, as they continue to strengthen their squad ahead of the start of the new Premier League season.











Smalling's future at Old Trafford has been subject to speculation following Manchester United's interest in Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire.



But, according to BBC Sport, Manchester United have no intention of selling Smalling this summer.





The Red Devils want Smalling to stay and will not entertain offers to sell.



Smalling has now entered his eighth year on the books at Old Trafford following a 2010 move from Fulham.



The defender will be looking to make sure he nails down a spot in Jose Mourinho's team even if the Red Devils do buy Maguire.



Manchester United have also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld.

