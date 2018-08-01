Nottingham Forest and Swansea Target Pedro Chirivella Snubs Rosenborg Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest and Swansea City target Pedro Chirivella has turned down a move to Norwegian giants Rosenborg.



Rosenborg agreed a fee with Liverpool for the young midfielder and were hopeful of adding him to the ranks during the ongoing Norwegian season.











Chirivella held talks with Rosenborg but, according to the Liverpool Echo, has decided moving to Norway is not the right move for him to make.



The midfielder is aware that he needs to leave Liverpool if he is to play regular first team football next season, but would rather stay in England or Spain.





He has been linked with Championship pair Nottingham Forest and Swansea, and it remains to be seen if the pair now make their own moves for Chirivella following his Rosenborg snub.



The Spaniard turned out in the Netherlands on loan at Willem II last term.



Liverpool had agreed for a buy-back clause to be included in the deal with Rosenborg and are likely to make similar demands of any other clubs coming forward for Chirivella.



The 21-year-old joined the Reds from Valencia in 2013.

