Sheffield United Beat Aston Villa To Ben Woodburn, Forward Signs Loan Deal

Sheffield United have confirmed the loan signing of Ben Woodburn from Liverpool, beating off competition from Aston Villa to land the forward.



Steve Bruce's Villa had been in pole position to secure Woodburn's signature, but the Wales international has joined their Championship rivals Sheffield United.











Woodburn has joined the Blades on loan for the entire forthcoming season and the spell will be his first away from Liverpool.



Highly rated at Liverpool, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will be looking for the 18-year-old to kick on and make his mark in the cut and thrust of the Championship.





Blades boss Chris Wilder is delighted to have landed Woodburn and admits Liverpool are trusting his side to develop the forward.



He told Sheffield United's official site: "Ben is a great signing for us, he is an exciting player with undoubted quality.



"He's been involved with Liverpool throughout their pre-season and I'm delighted they've trusted us with one of their outstanding young prospects, who is a full international as a teenager.



"It's his first loan move and I'm sure it will be a great one for all parties.



"He makes goals and score goals with both feet, he can play in a couple of attacking positions and gives us flexibility at the top of the pitch", Wilder added.



Sheffield United open up their Championship campaign this coming Saturday by playing host to Graham Potter's Swansea City side.

