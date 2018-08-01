Simply Fantasy Football – Serie A Side’s President Comments On Arsenal Star Link

Follow @insidefutbol





The president of Italian side Frosinone is coy on his side's chances of signing Arsenal striker Lucas Perez, dubbing it fantasy football.



The Spaniard has been tipped to leave Arsenal this summer following a season on loan in Spain at Deportivo La Coruna.











It was claimed that he has given the green light to a move to Italy with Frosinone, with the newly promoted Serie A club looking to make a splash in the market.



But president Maurizio Stirpe is coy on whether Perez will arrive.





Asked about Perez on Italian radio station Radio Uno, the Frosinone president replied: "Simply fantasy football for Frosinone.



"I can say that there are several negotiations going on and the next days will be decisive for the choice of an attacker."



Frosinone won promotion to Serie A from Serie B last season.



They are claimed to have already shown Perez around their facilities in a bid to impress the striker into agreeing to join.



Perez, 29, scored nine goals in 37 appearances for Deportivo La Coruna last term, along with contributing with eight assists.

