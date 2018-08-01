Sunderland Giving Charlie Wyke Medical Ahead of Up To £1m Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland are giving Bradford City striker Charlie Wyke a medical ahead of a move for the player to the Stadium of Light, according to Sky Sports News.



The Black Cats have been linked with Wyke and are moving quickly to get a deal over the line.











Sunderland have agreed a fee with Bradford which will see the Bantams earn an initial £600,000, with the final fee potentially rising as high as the £1m mark.



Bradford only signed Wyke last year, in the January transfer window, and he joined the club from Carlisle United.





Sunderland boss Jack Ross has been keen to have the proven League One goalscorer in his ranks and the deal now looks close.



Wyke scored 15 goals in League One for Bradford last season, as well as chipping in with eight assists for his team-mates.



He came through the youth ranks at Middlesbrough and has had loan spells at Kettering Town, Hartlepool United and AFC Wimbledon.



Carlisle signed Wyke in 2015.

