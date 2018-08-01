XRegister
06 October 2016

01/08/2018 - 11:53 BST

West Ham Bound Talent Heading To London For Medical, Said Goodbye To Team-Mates

 




Xande Silva has said goodbye to his team-mates at Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes and is travelling to London today for a medical with West Ham United.

The Hammers have been busy in the summer transfer window so far and they are showing no sign of easing off, with Silva set to join from Vitoria Guimaraes.




According to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, the winger trained with his club on Tuesday and also said goodbye to his team-mates.

He is now travelling to London where he will be put through his medical paces by West Ham.
 


If he passes his medical, the 21-year-old will put pen to paper to a contract running until 2021 with the Hammers.

West Ham will pay €1.5m for Silva, with Vitoria Guimaraes also being due ten per cent of any future sale fee.


The winger has made just 30 appearances at senior level for Vitoria Guimaraes, having come through the club's youth ranks after joining from Sporting Lisbon.

He has been capped by Portugal up to Under-21 level.
 