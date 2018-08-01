West Ham Slow Down Pedro Obiang’s Sampdoria Return

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United are holding firm to their demand for a €12m fee to let Pedro Obiang depart, something which has slowed down the midfielder's proposed return to Sampdoria.



The Serie A side have been in talks with West Ham to sign Obiang and the player has already agreed the outlines of a contract with his former club.











Sampdoria do not want to pay more than €9m to €10m for Obiang but, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, West Ham are sticking to their €12m demand.



Talks are continuing and Obiang is still tipped to return to the club he left in 2015 for West Ham.





Sampdoria are currently in England on tour, but the midfielder may be unlikely to complete a move to the club in time to link up with them on tour.



Obiang made 21 appearances in the Premier League for West Ham last season and chipped in with two goals.



His deal with the Hammers is due to run until the summer of 2022.



Obiang, who came through the ranks at Sampdoria, made 139 appearances for the club in his first spell.

