West Ham Trying To Hijack Nice’s Swoop For Paraguay International

West Ham United are trying to hijack Nice's swoop for Paraguayan striker Antonio Sanabria.



Nice are closing in on landing the 22-year-old from Real Betis, as they hunt a replacement for Alassane Plea, and the French club's directors are working to close out the deal.











But, according to Spanish daily El Mundo Deportivo, West Ham have now moved to try and hijack the deal and take Sanabria to the London Stadium.



The Hammers are ready to make a bid of €22.5m to take the Paraguay international from Real Betis.





The striker, who is 50 per cent owned by Italian giants Roma, has a release clause set at €25m in his contract.



Real Betis paid Roma €7.5m for 50 per cent of the Paraguayan's sporting rights two years ago.



Sanabria had a superb start to the season in La Liga last term, scoring six goals in his first five starts, but then saw his progress derailed by injury.



He was close to leaving for China in December, with Beijing Guoan interested.

