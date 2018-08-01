XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/08/2018 - 11:25 BST

Wolves Look At Other Options After Holding Off Going Back For Adama Traore

 




Wolverhampton Wanderers are assessing their options after holding off on making a new offer for Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore.

Wolves boss Nuno had thought a deal to sign the winger was all but done, however Boro played Traore in a friendly against Sunderland and he picked up a shoulder injury.




The jury is out on whether Traore will move to Wolves and, according to the Express & Star, they have yet to come back to the table for the winger.

The Premier League new boys are assessing their options and looking at other targets.
 


Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has been keen for Traore to stay put at the Riverside and Boro face a tense wait to see if Wolves do return for their player.

Traore came through the youth ranks at Barcelona before leaving the Catalan giants for Aston Villa.


Boro snapped the winger up from Aston Villa in the closing stages of the 2016 summer transfer window. 

Wolves only have until 9th August to sign Traore, but Middlesbrough can make loan signings up until 31st August.
 