Be Realistic About Title Ambitions – Former Chelsea Star Urges Caution

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy does not feel the Blues are yet ready to challenge for the Premier League title despite their impressive start to the campaign.



Chelsea knocked Liverpool out of the EFL Cup in midweek at Anfield and then came close to beating the Reds in the league at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.











The Blues were leading courtesy of an Eden Hazard goal until a minute from time, when Daniel Sturridge struck with a superb 25-yard shot.



Maurizio Sarri's men have been impressive this term and sit in third spot in the table, with fans now thinking about a title challenge.





Chelsea legend Clive Walker believes the Blues could challenge this season, however Cundy thinks a dose of realism is needed.



"We need to be realistic about our ambitions. I don't think that [challenging for the title] is quite where we are just yet", Cundy said on Chelsea TV.



"But the caveat to that is we're further down the line than I thought we would be.



"So, right now Clive [Walker] is right [about the title challenge] and I'm wrong", he added.



Chelsea are next in action in the Europa League against MOL Vidi on Thursday night, while their final Premier League game before the October international break is away at Southampton.

