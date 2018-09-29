Like Coaching Kids – Former Leeds Star Criticises White For Wasting Good Work With Offside Tendency

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has compared Ezgjan Alioski with kids learning the game, due to the winger's constant runs into offside positions, which he feels are wasting good work put in by the Whites.



Alioski has tested the patience of a number of Leeds fans this season with his knack of being caught offside and he was again at fault in Friday night's 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday.











Whelan thinks that Alioski is losing game intelligence and discipline, in the same way kids learning the game do, and as such is undoing the hard work Leeds have put in to advance their moves to the final third.



Asked on BBC Radio Leeds about Alioski being caught offside constantly, Whelan replied: "It's like sometimes coaching kids – you love their enthusiasm, but you've got to put a little bit of intelligence and discipline behind their performance as well.





"You love the fact that they are that eager to get in behind and hurt teams, but it's about intelligence as well.



"You've got to have a nice balance there.



"There is no reason he should be getting caught offside so often because you're looking along the line.



"It's just about being a little bit more patient, using your head more.



"You work so hard to get into those areas in the final third and to be caught offside like that is just wasteful", Whelan added.



Alioski has turned out in all ten of Leeds' Championship games so far this season, scoring three goals for the Whites and chipping in with two assists.

