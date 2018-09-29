XRegister
29/09/2018 - 22:20 BST

Southampton Are Relegation Candidates – Former Chelsea Star Unconcerned

 




Jason Cundy is not concerned about Chelsea's next Premier League opponents Southampton and thinks Mark Hughes' side are relegation candidates.

Chelsea played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at home against Liverpool on Saturday and, following a Europa League outing against MOL Vidi, travel to St. Mary's to play Southampton.




Saints have won just one of their opening seven Premier League games so far this season and lost 2-0 at Wolves on Saturday, meaning they have collected just five points so far.

Cundy is not losing sleep over Southampton, explaining when he has seen them this term they have been poor, and revealing he views Hughes' men as relegation candidates.
 


"No [I don’t think there is anything about Mark Hughes’ side]. I think they're a candidate to get relegated", Cundy said on Chelsea TV, when asked about the trip to the south coast potentially being a tricky one for the Blues..

"I'm not convinced.


"The games I've seen I think they've been dreadful."

Chelsea have won on their last three visits to St Mary's, with Southampton's last success over the Blues coming in 2013.
 