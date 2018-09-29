This Chelsea Player Not Too Far Away From Eden Hazard – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Mark Lawrenson has admitted he does not think Willian is too far behind the level of his Chelsea team-mate Eden Hazard, after seeing both in action in the Blues' 1-1 draw against Liverpool.



Chelsea took the lead through Hazard at Stamford Bridge, but were pegged back at the death when Daniel Sturridge hit a sublime 25-yard strike.











Willian was also in action and clocked up 73 minutes in the Premier League encounter, before being replaced by Victor Moses.



Lawrenson was full of praise for Willian and amid Hazard receiving huge plaudits at present, expressed his view that the Brazilian is not too far behind his team-mate.





"I think Willian is not too far away from Hazard", Lawrenson said on LFC TV.



"I think he's a top, top player."



The former Liverpool defender thinks that Willian and Hazard proved to be threats for the Reds backline and were able to commit people to needing to make challenges.



"They commit people and they can slide balls in behind you", he added.



Willian was strongly linked with a move away from Chelsea through the summer transfer window, with Barcelona and Manchester United claimed to be interested.

