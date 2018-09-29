This Leeds United Star Is Step Ahead of Team-Mates – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez is a step ahead of his White team-mates, which is a source of frustration, former Whites hitman Noel Whelan says.



Hernandez has shone in a white shirt since landing at the Elland Road outfit in the summer of 2016, brought in by former head coach Garry Monk.











The Spaniard, who is currently injured, is a key man in the Marcelo Bielsa era and Whelan has no doubt that he continues to be Premier League quality.



Whelan believes that the frustrating thing is that Hernandez is often a step ahead of his team-mates in terms of the game.





"Hernandez is Premier League quality. He can change games", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.



"The only frustration for him at times is that a lof of people are a step behind him.



"They are not on the same wave-length because he thinks so quickly and he wants the players to be up with him the way he thinks.



"That's why he's played in the Premier League", he added.



So far this season Hernandez has made five appearances in the Championship, chipping in with three goals and providing two assists for his team-mates.



Leeds will hope Hernandez returns to action soon, with the Whites having been knocked off the top of the table.

