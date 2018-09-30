XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/09/2018 - 12:33 BST

Alfredo Morelos and Kyle Lafferty Start – Rangers Team vs Livingston Confirmed

 




Fixture: Livingston vs Rangers
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 13:30 (UK time)

Rangers have announced their side and substitutes to lock horns with Livingston in a Scottish Premiership encounter this afternoon.

Steven Gerrard's outfit have dropped down to fifth in the Premiership table following Saturday's results, but know a win at the Tony Macaroni Arena would push them back up to second.




Livingston are unbeaten in their last five league fixtures and will be aiming to make life difficult for Rangers this afternoon.

Gerrard picks the experienced Allan McGregor in goal, while at the back he goes with a centre-back pairing of Joe Worrall and Connor Goldson. Ovie Ejaria and Lassana Coulibaly will try to control midfield, while Scott Arfield and Daniel Candeias also play. Kyle Lafferty and Alfredo Morelos are up top.

If the Rangers manager needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options available include Eros Grezda and Ryan Kent.

 


Rangers Team vs Livingston

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Worrall, Barasic, Ejaria, Coulibaly, Arfield, Candeias, Morelos, Lafferty

Substitutes: Foderingham, Katic, Halliday, McCrorie, Grezda, Kent, Middleton
 