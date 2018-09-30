Alfredo Morelos and Kyle Lafferty Start – Rangers Team vs Livingston Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Livingston vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 13:30 (UK time)



Rangers have announced their side and substitutes to lock horns with Livingston in a Scottish Premiership encounter this afternoon.



Steven Gerrard's outfit have dropped down to fifth in the Premiership table following Saturday's results, but know a win at the Tony Macaroni Arena would push them back up to second.











Livingston are unbeaten in their last five league fixtures and will be aiming to make life difficult for Rangers this afternoon.



Gerrard picks the experienced Allan McGregor in goal, while at the back he goes with a centre-back pairing of Joe Worrall and Connor Goldson. Ovie Ejaria and Lassana Coulibaly will try to control midfield, while Scott Arfield and Daniel Candeias also play. Kyle Lafferty and Alfredo Morelos are up top.



If the Rangers manager needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options available include Eros Grezda and Ryan Kent.



Rangers Team vs Livingston



McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Worrall, Barasic, Ejaria, Coulibaly, Arfield, Candeias, Morelos, Lafferty



Substitutes: Foderingham, Katic, Halliday, McCrorie, Grezda, Kent, Middleton

