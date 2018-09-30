XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/09/2018 - 13:36 BST

Beating Tottenham Has Given Inter Huge Confidence Boost – Former Italy Star

 




Former Italy international Antonio Di Gennaro believes Inter's win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League has served as a massive confidence booster for the Nerazzurri.

Inter came from behind to beat Spurs 2-1 earlier this month at the San Siro and have followed it up with three Serie A wins on the spin, defeating Sampdoria, Fiorentina and, on Saturday, Cagliari.




Luciano Spalletti's men had gone into the Tottenham encounter on the back of just one win in their previous four games and in lacklustre form, but now the tables have turned.

Di Gennaro thinks that the victory has played a key role in boosting confidence at Inter.
 


He said on RMC Sport: "The Nerazzurri have improved as a team, they are able to react to difficulty and when you achieve success you train better, with more awareness.

"The victory over Tottenham has given a lot of mental strength and self confidence."


Inter return to Champions League action later this week when they head to the Netherlands to play PSV Eindhoven.

Tottenham meanwhile will go in search of their first win of the group stage when Barcelona visit Wembley.
 