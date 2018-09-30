Claim From Italy: Rangers Could End Loanee’s Ibrox Spell In January

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers are ready to terminate Umar Sadiq's loan at the club in the January transfer window, unless there is a drastic change in his form, it has been claimed in Italy.



The Gers landed the striker on loan from Italian giants Roma in the summer, taking him to Ibrox on a season-long loan deal.











But the Roma man has struggled to convince Rangers boss Steven Gerrard of his qualities and has seen little playing time with the Scottish side.



As such, if there is not a dramatic turnaround in Sadiq's fortunes, he will return to Roma in January, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.





Sadiq could have a chance to impress in Rangers' Scottish League Cup semi-final meeting with Aberdeen next month.



Kyle Lafferty is cup-tied for the clash, while Alfredo Morelos is suspended.



As such Gerrard has thrown down the gauntlet to Sadiq to turn on the style in training to earn an opportunity to fire Rangers into the final.



The Rangers boss has played down talk he could terminate the striker's loan so far.



Sadiq, 21, spent time last season on loan in the Netherlands at NAC Breda.

