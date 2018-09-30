XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/09/2018 - 18:39 BST

Claim From Italy: Rangers Could End Loanee’s Ibrox Spell In January

 




Rangers are ready to terminate Umar Sadiq's loan at the club in the January transfer window, unless there is a drastic change in his form, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Gers landed the striker on loan from Italian giants Roma in the summer, taking him to Ibrox on a season-long loan deal.




But the Roma man has struggled to convince Rangers boss Steven Gerrard of his qualities and has seen little playing time with the Scottish side.

As such, if there is not a dramatic turnaround in Sadiq's fortunes, he will return to Roma in January, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.
 


Sadiq could have a chance to impress in Rangers' Scottish League Cup semi-final meeting with Aberdeen next month.

Kyle Lafferty is cup-tied for the clash, while Alfredo Morelos is suspended.


As such Gerrard has thrown down the gauntlet to Sadiq to turn on the style in training to earn an opportunity to fire Rangers into the final.

The Rangers boss has played down talk he could terminate the striker's loan so far.

Sadiq, 21, spent time last season on loan in the Netherlands at NAC Breda.
 