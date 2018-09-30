I Look Up To Him Every Day – Rangers Star Picks Most Influential Ger

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers talent Ross McCrorie has revealed that for him, defender Lee Wallace is the most influential player at Ibrox.



McCrorie has been tipped for big things at Rangers and current Gers boss Steven Gerrard is continuing to ease him into action, with the 20-year-old now learning the midfield ropes from the Liverpool legend.











Also able to play in defence, McCrorie has picked Wallace as the most influential player at Ibrox and admitted he has looked up to him every day since he broke on to the first team scene.



"For me it's Lee Wallace", McCrorie told Rangers TV, when asked about the club's most influential player.





"He's been here since I came up to the first team.



"He's been there right from the start and basically he is who I've looked up to every day."



Wallace, 31, has made just one appearance under Gerrard at Rangers this season and there are big question marks over the left-back's continued presence at Ibrox.



The defender's contract at Rangers runs out next summer and it remains to be seen if he can extend his stay at the club.

