06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/09/2018 - 21:45 BST

I Want To See More – Former Leeds Star Urges White To Add Goals To Game

 




Noel Whelan has admitted he wants to see Pontus Jansson come to the party in terms of goals for Leeds United.

Leeds had a host of chances on Friday night at Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday, but needed to settle for a 1-1 draw after failing to make their dominance count.




While Jansson's defensive partner Liam Cooper has chipped in with two goals this season, the Swede has yet to open his account in nine appearances across all competitions.

Whelan knows that Jansson can be a threat from set pieces and wants to see the 27-year-old start to hit the back of the net.
 


"We've seen Cooper already this season come up with goals from corners. He's been more effective in an attacking way", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"I want to see a little bit more from Jansson because we know he's got great power in there and can be the difference."


Leeds' draw at Sheffield Wednesday means they have now been knocked off the top of the Championship standings by West Brom.

The Whites are again in action on Tuesday night when they make the trip to face Nigel Adkins' Hull City.
 