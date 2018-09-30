XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/09/2018 - 22:42 BST

Keep Listening To Manuel Pellegrini, West Ham Star Urges Team-Mates

 




Mark Noble believes that if West Ham United continue to listen to boss Manuel Pellegrini then they can build on their good form.

West Ham beat Everton 3-1 to register their first league win on 16th September and then stopped the home rot by holding Chelsea to a draw earlier this month, while they crushed League Two side Macclesfield Town 8-0 in EFL Cup action in midweek.




The Hammers then truly announced their turnaround in form on Saturday by beating Manchester United 3-1 at the London Stadium.

Pellegrini's side are up to 14th in the league standings and, ahead of a Friday night clash against Brighton, Noble has urged his team-mates to keep listening to the Premier League winning manager.
 


"We’ve got a tough game against Brighton on Friday night", Noble was quoted as saying by his club's official site.

"We've just got to keep working as a team and listening to the manager, and hopefully we can have a really good season."


Noble also admitted that beating Manchester United was a superb feeling for the Hammers, especially given the fact the Red Devils have a team littered with top notch players.

"It’s a great feeling

"It’s not only the result but also the way we played against a set of world-class players.

"It’s a credit to the team."

Away from the Premier League, West Ham have been drawn to play host to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.
 