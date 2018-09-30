Keep Listening To Manuel Pellegrini, West Ham Star Urges Team-Mates

Follow @insidefutbol





Mark Noble believes that if West Ham United continue to listen to boss Manuel Pellegrini then they can build on their good form.



West Ham beat Everton 3-1 to register their first league win on 16th September and then stopped the home rot by holding Chelsea to a draw earlier this month, while they crushed League Two side Macclesfield Town 8-0 in EFL Cup action in midweek.











The Hammers then truly announced their turnaround in form on Saturday by beating Manchester United 3-1 at the London Stadium.



Pellegrini's side are up to 14th in the league standings and, ahead of a Friday night clash against Brighton, Noble has urged his team-mates to keep listening to the Premier League winning manager.





"We’ve got a tough game against Brighton on Friday night", Noble was quoted as saying by his club's official site.



"We've just got to keep working as a team and listening to the manager, and hopefully we can have a really good season."



Noble also admitted that beating Manchester United was a superb feeling for the Hammers, especially given the fact the Red Devils have a team littered with top notch players.



"It’s a great feeling



"It’s not only the result but also the way we played against a set of world-class players.



"It’s a credit to the team."



Away from the Premier League, West Ham have been drawn to play host to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

