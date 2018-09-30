XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/09/2018 - 21:34 BST

Lack of Signings Means Tottenham Won’t Challenge – Former Premier League Midfielder

 




Former Premier League midfielder Leon Osman is sure that Tottenham Hotspur can make sure they do not drop out of the top four, but he thinks failing to strengthen in the summer means they are out of the title mix.

Spurs became the first Premier League side since 2003 not to sign a single player in a summer transfer window, when they failed to act through June, July and August this year.




Tottenham recently went through a dip, with three games lost in a row, but have now bounced back and eased to a 2-0 win at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Osman, watching on for BBC Final Score, believes that despite not strengthening Spurs still have an incredible side at their disposal.
 


He does though think they are set to be out of the title mix.

"[They can challenge] for top four certainly", Osman said.


"They've still got an incredible team.

"They probably didn't strengthen like everyone thought they would and I think that has restricted them challenging for the league title.

"But I still think they're strong enough for the top four", the former Everton midfielder added.

Spurs sit in fourth in the Premier League standings, having picked up 15 points from their seven matches so far, two fewer than third placed Chelsea.
 