Mike Ashley Must Strike Newcastle Deal With Peter Kenyon – Former Top Flight Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former top flight attacker Garth Crooks has urged Mike Ashley to do a deal to sell Newcastle United to Peter Kenyon.



The ex-Chelsea and Manchester United chief executive is claimed to be working on a takeover deal for the Magpies and has already held preliminary talks with Ashley as he puts together a consortium.











Newcastle fans have grown angry at Ashley for his lack of investment at St. James' Park, while there are genuine fears that manager Rafael Benitez will depart next summer.



Crooks believes that not all Ashley has done at Newcastle has been negative, but he thinks the time is right for the Magpies to change hands.





The former attacker wrote in his BBC column: "Newcastle are painful to watch, and on the front and back pages for all the wrong reasons.



"Ashley has provided Premier League football to an area that is otherwise starved of a top-class football team.



"He has also brought in a top-class manager.



"For that he must be applauded, but neither works without serious investment.



"The news that former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon is leading a consortium to take over the Magpies is an exciting prospect.



"In the interests of everyone concerned, a deal needs to be struck . It's time the club moved on."



Newcastle are yet to record a win in the Premier League this season and have taken just two points from their last seven games.



Benitez's men lost at St. James' Park against Leicester City on Saturday.

