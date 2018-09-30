XRegister
30/09/2018 - 18:36 BST

Never Met Someone Who Sleeps So Much – Rangers Star On Team-Mate

 




Rangers defender Ross McCrorie has revealed that team-mate Nikola Katic is a sleep fanatic.

Gers boss Steven Gerrard swooped to sign Katic from Croatian side Slaven Belupo in the summer transfer window to bolster his defensive resources.




The 21-year-old, who has won a senior cap for Croatia, has not let Gerrard down, producing a series of solid displays in defence and linking up well with fellow summer arrival Connor Goldson.

And Katic likes to make sure he is as fresh as possible, with the Croatian getting in as much sleep as he can, McCrorie has revealed.
 


After confirming he rooms with Katic on away trips, McCrorie, asked about the defender, said on Rangers TV: "He's alright. He just sleeps to be honest.

"He likes to get three hours between lunch and pre-match.


"He just sleeps. I've never met a guy who sleeps so much in my life."

Gerrard opted to leave Katic on the bench for Rangers' 1-0 defeat at Livingston on Sunday, going with a centre-back pairing of Connor Goldson and Joe Worrall.

McCrorie was also an unused substitute at the Tony Macaroni Arena.
 