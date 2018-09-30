XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/09/2018 - 14:21 BST

Premier League Clubs Not Convinced – Everton Scout On Ligue 1 Star

 




Everton's scout in France, Michel Rablat, says that Premier League clubs are not convinced about the ability of Florian Thauvin to succeed in the English top flight.

Thauvin, on the books at French giants Marseille, moved to England to join Newcastle United in 2015, but failed to make an impact and was soon shipped out by the Magpies.




He moved back to Marseille on loan before joining permanently and ending his St. James' Park adventure.

Thauvin has gone from strength to strength back at Marseille and scored 26 goals in all competitions for the club last season, providing 18 assists for his team-mates.
 


But the winger, who has scored six goals so far this season for Marseille, was not the subject of interest from the Premier League this summer and Everton recruiter Rablat says there remain concerns over Thauvin in England.

"There is not unanimous agreement in England. He does not have good press", Rablat told L'Equipe.


"I can confirm that he had no offers this summer in the Premier League.

"It does not surprise me.

"English scouts do not find him to be effective in big matches."

Thauvin has now made over 200 appearances in total for Marseille, scoring 66 goals and providing 45 assists.
 