30/09/2018 - 13:52 BST

Tottenham Scout Sampdoria Talent, Italians Coming Under Contract Pressure

 




Tottenham Hotspur have been scouting Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen, with the Italian giants already aware they will soon have to offer him an improved contract.

Sampdoria snapped up Andersen from Dutch outfit FC Twente last summer and he is rapidly gaining a reputation as one of the best defensive prospects in Serie A.




The Dane's progress in Italy has not gone unnoticed and, according to Italian outlet Il Secolo XIX, Tottenham have had scouts watching him in action.

Sampdoria are desperate not to lose the centre-back and are aware they will need to offer him improved terms soon, expecially if he keeps excelling.
 


Andersen, whose current deal expires in 2021, has made six appearances in Serie A for Sampdoria this season, along with one in the Coppa Italia.

Last term Sampdoria allowed Andersen time to adapt and he only clocked up seven appearances in Serie A.


The Dane has been capped by his country at various youth levels, including Under-20 and Under-21 level.
 