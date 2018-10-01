Barcelona Job Still Impossible – Mauricio Pochettino Firm On No Camp Nou Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has reiterated that he will never take up the coach's job at Barcelona, ahead of Spurs’ Champions League clash against the Catalan giants.



The north London outfit cruised to a win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday in the Premier League and will now shift their focus to continental football when Barcelona visit Wembley on Wednesday.











Spurs are in desperate need of a result to open their account in Group B after succumbing to a defeat against Inter in their first game and will have to recapture the kind of form that helped them put Real Madrid to the sword last season.



Pochettino, who has attracted interest from a number of clubs across Europe, has often ruled out ever becoming Barcelona coach and has reiterated his position.





The Argentine also suggested that both him and Barcelona are travelling in opposite directions, dismissing any rumours that suggested he might be tempted to leave Tottenham for the Camp Nou.



“Of course [Barcelona will never by my destiny]. It is something that is more than understood”, Pochettino told Spanish daily Marca.



“I have a lot of friends in Barcelona, who are from the Barca team, and for whom I have enormous respect.



“But my way and that of Barcelona are going along different paths, in opposite directions and that would be impossible."



Tottenham will be aiming to cause an upset against the Spanish Primera Division champions when they visit Wembley on Wednesday.