06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/10/2018 - 14:25 BST

Barcelona Leave Brazilian Winger Out of Squad For Tottenham Clash

 




Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has left summer signing Malcom out of the Catalan giants' Champions League squad to face Tottenham Hotspur.

The Spanish side are due to lock horns with Spurs at Wembley in a group stage encounter on Wednesday evening and Valverde has picked his travelling party.




Malcom, who was regularly linked with Tottenham before leaving Bordeaux for Barcelona in the summer transfer window, has not been included.

The Brazilian winger clocked up just 19 minutes in Barcelona's shock La Liga defeat against Leganes towards the end of last month and was left out of the squad to face Athletic Bilbao at the weekend.
 


Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw by Athletic Bilbao, but Valverde has not turned to Malcom for the Tottenham game.

In total, the winger has clocked up just 25 minutes of playing time in a Barcelona shirt since he joined.


Barcelona entered the race for his signature late and hijacked Roma's move for Malcom.

He signed a contract running until 2023 with the Camp Nou side, but appears to be already out of favour under Valverde.
 