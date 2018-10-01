Fan Support Makes Me Proud To Be Sunderland Player, Black Cats Star Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland captain George Honeyman has revealed that the support shown by the fans at the Ricoh Arena on Saturday made him very proud to be associated with the Black Cats as a player.



Jack Ross’s men were held to a 1-1 draw by Coventry City, during their League One clash away from home on Saturday, after Jonson Clarke-Harris cancelled out Lee Cattermole’s opening goal.











The Black Cats were accompanied by almost 5,000 fans who travelled from Wearside to watch their team in action at the Ricoh Arena as they continue their journey to try and secure promotion back to the Championship under their new manager.



Honeyman, who was disappointed with result, says that the support was top-notch during the afternoon and revealed that it is always a pleasure to take the pitch with the backing of such strong support away from home.





The midfielder also revealed that he was very proud to be a Sunderland player after he witnessed the huge support the Black Cats received on Saturday.



“I’ve never seen anything like the support we had on Saturday, that was pretty special and long may it continue”, Honeyman was quoted as saying by the Sunderland Echo.



“We wanted to give them three points but I think they’ll be satisfied with a point.



“It was like a semi-home game, it was weird. It’s a lovely stadium and to take up so much of it was great.



“The support we get every week at this football club is great, the lads are so proud to go out and represent them.



“We wanted to give them three points but I think you could see from the reception at the end, they knew what we’d been through”, he added.



Sunderland will next face Peterborough United at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday as they aim to bridge the gap on Portsmouth, who are leading the pack with a five-point advantage over Ross’ men.

