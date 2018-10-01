Get What You Pay For – Former Top Flight Attacker Impressed With Alisson

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Garth Crooks says that Liverpool are exactly getting what they paid for with Alisson after the Brazilian’s performance against Chelsea on Saturday.



Alisson, who became Liverpool’s second most expensive signing in the summer when he made the switch to Anfield for a reported fee of £66.8m, conjured up a sublime performance at Stamford Bridge.











The Brazilian made a number of crucial saves that kept Liverpool in the game for long enough to salvage a point in the end through a stunning goal from Daniel Sturridge.



The 25-year-old denied Willian twice and pulled off a stunning stop when he was called into action against Eden Hazard in a one-on-one situation in the second half.





Crooks, who spent five seasons at White Hart Lane during his playing career, went on to claim that the Reds are handsomely being repaid for the exorbitant fee shelled out on Alisson in the summer.



“Having played with three of the greatest goalkeepers who ever lived – Gordon Banks, Peter Shilton and Ray Clemence – I know what makes a great one”, Crooks wrote in his column for the BBC.



“They were all unflappable. Once they put a pair of gloves on, they became as cool as ice.



“The same seems to be true of Alisson.



"The Brazil international made two crucial saves from Willian in the opening exchanges of Liverpool's draw at Chelsea, and kept out Eden Hazard later in the game.



“You clearly get what you pay for”, he added.



The result helped Liverpool maintain their unbeaten start to the season and a trip to the Etihad to face Manchester City awaits Jurgen Klopp’s men in their next Premier League assignment.

