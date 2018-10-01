XRegister
01/10/2018 - 14:36 BST

He’s Very Good, So Easy To Play With – West Ham Star Hails Team-Mate

 




Issa Diop has praised West Ham United defensive partner Fabian Balbuena and feels he is building a good partnership with the Paraguayan.

Both Diop and Balbuena arrived at West Ham during the summer transfer window in what was a period of heavy recruitment for the Hammers.




West Ham endured a nightmare start to their Premier League campaign, but have picked up with wins over Everton and Manchester United and a draw with Chelsea.

Diop and Balbuena have been key to the Hammers' revival and the Frenchman is not short of praise for his Paraguayan partner.
 


"We are improving with each game – we are building the relationship because we have only played a few games together", Diop told his club's official site.

"He is a very good defender and it’s easy for me to play with him because he is very strong, he talks and has experience."


The pair were key in West Ham's 3-1 win over Manchester United at the weekend and Diop, who feels West Ham are not yet at their best, feels beating the Red Devils will help with their momentum.

"We have a good team and I think we can do better.

"We need to improve but we are on a good path and I hope the victory helps with that."

Diop joined West Ham from French outfit Toulouse, while Balbuena weas snapped up from Brazilian club Corinthians.
 