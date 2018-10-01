Hull City Boss Lays Out What To Expect From Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Hull City manager Nigel Adkins has told his side to expect a high intensity test from Leeds United at the KCOM Stadium on Tuesday night.



Adkins' men went toe to toe with promotion contenders Middlesbrough in the Championship at the weekend and held Tony Pulis' side to a 1-1 draw.











The Hull boss is now preparing his side to lock horns with the Championship's second placed side in the form of Leeds and knows that the game will be a different kettle of fish to that against Boro.



Adkins expects a high intensity approach freom Leeds and wants his team to make sure they are physically prepared to cope with it.





"We knew we would face three different types of opposition this week with Middlesbrough, Leeds United and then Sheffield United [at the weekend]", Adkins told his club's official site.



"Leeds are a very energetic side and the pace of the game will be completely different to what we saw at the weekend, as will the way they play the game and pass the ball around.



"We have to make sure that we’re ready for that from a physical point of view, but we should also be full of confidence after Saturday’s performance."



Leeds were held to a 1-1 draw by Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night and have now won just one of their last six games.



However, the Whites dominated at Hillsborough, turning in a superb performance and were only denied by a failure to take their chances.

