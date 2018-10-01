I’d Love To Have All Attackers Available But We’ve Got Solutions – Marcelo Bielsa

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa insists that it would have been nice for him to have all his attacking players available as it would give him options, though he is more than happy with what he has got at the moment.



The Whites currently have striker Kemar Roofe and winger Pablo Hernandez unavailable due to injury. Record summer signing Patrick Bamford has also been missing because of an injury.











In their absence, the job in attack is being taken up by youngster Tyler Roberts, while Manchester City loanee Jack Harrison has performed the job down the wing.



In the absence of key players, the number of goals the Peacocks have scored has dipped, though the manager doesn't see that as a major problem for the team.





Bielsa in fact took time to highlight some vital statistics with regards to the number of changes Premier League teams make during the course of the 90 minutes, with most of them being attacking substitutes.



"I am aware of the skills of the two players you mention. But with Roberts and Harrison we have solutions, they are solutions to finish", the manager said at a press conference.



"What I can tell you is that 70 per cent of subs you make in the games are linked to offensive players, in the last Premiership, last season, 70 per cent of the subs made we linked to the wingers or no 9 or no 10.



"This tells you that the creative players and the strikers and the offensive players, they are responsible for the most difficult task in the game.



"I also can tell you that I would love to have all the offensive players because this allows you to rotate, that gives several solutions to one position."



The Whites have lost one and drawn one of their last two league games and will hope to recover and win against Hull City on Tuesday night.

