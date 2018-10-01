Jack Ross Sees Managerial Attributes In Sunderland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland manager Jack Ross believes that Black Cats midfielder Lee Cattermole is equipped with the right attributes to take up a coaching role after his playing career, if he wants to head in that direction.



Cattermole scored the opening goal during Sunderland’s 1-1 draw against Coventry City in League One on Saturday and is currently enjoying his highest goalscoring return in a season.











The midfielder an influential figure at the Stadium of Light and registered his third goal of the campaign when he broke the deadlock at the Ricoh Arena just after the half-time interval.



The 30-year-old has played a crucial role in Sunderland’s progress under Ross as they aim to try and secure a promotion back to the Championship at the end of this season.





Ross says that Cattermole’s goalscoring form is no fluke and went on to claim that the midfielder has all the attributes to take up a coaching role in the future if he wishes to do that.



“I don’t know [whether he wants to be a manager], that is something only Lee can answer”, Ross was quoted as saying by the Sunderland Echo.



“He is interested in the game and I’m sure he feels he has a lot of years ahead of him, he wants to speak to you about the game and take information on.



“If you speak to him about previous managers, he enjoyed the ones who taught him, if you like, or made the game quite clear for him.



“It is something that maybe he has got, he has natural attributes that would lean him to that side of the game but it depends how he feels about it and dealing with the other stuff."



Cattermole will serve a suspension in Sunderland’s next game against Peterborough United after picking up his fifth yellow card against Coventry on Saturday.

