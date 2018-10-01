Jamal Blackman and Adam Forshaw Play As Leeds Field First Teamers In U23 Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is continuing to hand first team stars not clocking up regular minutes game time in the Under-23s and a clutch have been included for this afternoon's meeting with Nottingham Forest.



Carlos Corberan's men are playing host to Forest at Thorp Arch this afternoon as they bid to return to winning ways following a defeat against Bolton Wanderers.











The Under-23s face a side that have not lost in their last six matches and beat Barnsley 3-0 last time out.



Corberan has Jamal Blackman, on loan from Chelsea, between the sticks, while Dutch defender Pascal Struijk is included in the backline.





Midfielder Adam Forshaw starts, along with Northern Ireland international Stuart Dallas. Ryan Edmondson is also given a start this afternoon.



Another player on loan from Chelsea is on the bench, in the shape of midfielder Lewis Baker.



The Leeds senior team are in action on Tuesday night away at Hull City.



Leeds United Under-23 Team vs Nottingham Forest



Blackman, Gotts, Struijk, Halme, Shackleton, Nicell, McCalmont, Forshaw, Stevens, Dallas, Edmondson



Substitutes: Huffer, Diaz, Baker, Pearce, Clarke

