Leeds United Boss Marcelo Bielsa Stresses Importance of Efficiency In Front of Goal

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has stressed the need for teams who want to sit at the top of the league table to be efficient when it comes to converting goalscoring chances.



The Whites have been wasteful in both their last two matches, enjoying the lion's share of possession and managing the highest number of shots on goal, only to be left disappointed on both occasions.











They went down to a 2-1 defeat against Birmingham City after missing chances and then drew at Sheffield Wednesday 1-1, with the story being similar.



The veteran manager, after being asked whether he saw the need for his side to be more clinical, claims that he can only do so much to prepare his players.





"We work on the finishing. If you are efficient in the training session this does not guarantee it during the games", Bielsa said at a press conference.



"Usually we as head coaches we work on creating chances to score. You can't have an influence on the result of the game, you work on the chances but you can't work on how good you finish.



"The best teams in all competitions, the leading teams, usually they need three chances to score a goal.



"I was making the difference between the leading teams and the big teams because the leading teams are not always the big teams.



"If you are very efficient you can lead the table even if you are not a big team, if you are not efficient, even if you are a big team and create a lot of chances to score you might not occupy the ranking you deserve.



"In a nutshell efficiency is something important in football."



Leeds want to return to winning ways on Tuesday night away at Hull City.

