Leeds United Midfielder Retains Place In Poland Squad

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has kept his place in the Poland squad for the country's forthcoming games over the international break.



Klich's fine form at club level for Leeds saw him win a Poland recall last month and he has again been included in the squad for October's fixtures.











Poland are due to play UEFA Nations League matches against Portugal and Italy later this month and Klich has been picked in the squad.



The midfielder has flourished under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds this term and is reaping the rewards at international level as well as club level.





Elsewhere in the squad, West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is picked, along with Juventus custodian Wojciech Szczesny.



Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski, who has been linked with a host of Premier League sides, is included in the squad.



And in attack the familiar face of Robert Lewandowski will be bidding to fire Poland to glory.

