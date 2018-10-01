XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/10/2018 - 13:21 BST

Leeds United Midfielder Retains Place In Poland Squad

 




Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has kept his place in the Poland squad for the country's forthcoming games over the international break.

Klich's fine form at club level for Leeds saw him win a Poland recall last month and he has again been included in the squad for October's fixtures.




Poland are due to play UEFA Nations League matches against Portugal and Italy later this month and Klich has been picked in the squad.

The midfielder has flourished under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds this term and is reaping the rewards at international level as well as club level.
 


Elsewhere in the squad, West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is picked, along with Juventus custodian Wojciech Szczesny.

Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski, who has been linked with a host of Premier League sides, is included in the squad.


And in attack the familiar face of Robert Lewandowski will be bidding to fire Poland to glory.
 