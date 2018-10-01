Marcelo Bielsa Wouldn’t Tolerate Paul Pogba Situation – Former Leeds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star David Prutton says he is sure Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa would not allow the situation with Paul Pogba to play out as it currently is at Manchester United.



Pogba has appeared engaged in open warfare with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, with the situation between the two looking far from healthy.











It has been claimed some Manchester United players have sided with Pogba, leading to dressing room issues, and the pressure on Mourinho grew further following Saturday's 3-1 loss at West Ham United.



Experienced Argentine tactician Bielsa currently has Leeds flying in the Championship and the club's players have bought into his methods.





Former Leeds star Prutton is hugely impressed with Bielsa's man-management skills and does not believe he would handle the Pogba situation as Mourinho has done.



"You only have to look to the west of Leeds to see what happens when issues between a player and a manager become public and messy", Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.



"God knows how Bielsa would handle Paul Pogba but I doubt he’d tolerate the situation as it is."



Both Leeds and Manchester United are in action on Sunday, with the Whites travelling to Hull City for a Championship fixture, while the Red Devils entertain Valencia in the Champions League.

