XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/10/2018 - 12:44 BST

Marcelo Bielsa Wouldn’t Tolerate Paul Pogba Situation – Former Leeds Star

 




Former Leeds United star David Prutton says he is sure Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa would not allow the situation with Paul Pogba to play out as it currently is at Manchester United.

Pogba has appeared engaged in open warfare with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, with the situation between the two looking far from healthy.




It has been claimed some Manchester United players have sided with Pogba, leading to dressing room issues, and the pressure on Mourinho grew further following Saturday's 3-1 loss at West Ham United.

Experienced Argentine tactician Bielsa currently has Leeds flying in the Championship and the club's players have bought into his methods.
 


Former Leeds star Prutton is hugely impressed with Bielsa's man-management skills and does not believe he would handle the Pogba situation as Mourinho has done.

"You only have to look to the west of Leeds to see what happens when issues between a player and a manager become public and messy", Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.


"God knows how Bielsa would handle Paul Pogba but I doubt he’d tolerate the situation as it is."

Both Leeds and Manchester United are in action on Sunday, with the Whites travelling to Hull City for a Championship fixture, while the Red Devils entertain Valencia in the Champions League.
 