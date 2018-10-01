XRegister
06 October 2016

01/10/2018 - 13:08 BST

Mauricio Pochettino Indicates Spurs Outcast Not Totally Out of His Thinking

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has indicated that Georges-Kevin Nkoudou is not completely out of the first team picture at the club.

Pochettino was prepared to let the winger leave in the summer transfer window, but despite several clubs showing an interest, Nkoudou stayed put.




Nkoudou was left out of Tottenham's Champions League squad, due to the number of foreign players already included, but unlike team-mate Vincent Janssen, he can play in the Premier League for Spurs.

The winger has not made an appearance for Spurs this term, but he does not appear to be completely out of Pochettino's thinking.
 


Pochettino took the 23-year-old to Huddersfield Town on Saturday and he was included as a backup in the event anyone in the matchday squad became ill or picked up a late injury.

He was not required, but was seen on the pitch after the game conducting a warm down with the substitutes.


Nkoudou will be hoping Pochettino does give him an opportunity to clock up some minutes as he cannot move elsewhere in Europe until the January transfer window opens.
 