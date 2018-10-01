Newcastle United Have Had 10-Year Nightmare – Kevin Keegan

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Newcastle United manager Kevin Keegan has claimed that the Magpies have endured a nightmare over the last 10 years or so, considering everything that has happened on Tyneside.



A number of fans have been at war with club owner Mike Ashley, believing promises have been broken and investment has not been forthcoming.











Ashley bought the club in 2007 and has struggled to help Newcastle maintain their status in the top flight, while also suffering two relegations on his watch.



Rafael Benitez had to make do with limited transfer business during the summer transfer window and the club are yet to register a single win so far this season.





Keegan, who was a player and manager at St James’ Park, went on to claim that the club have been through a nightmare under Ashley’s ownership in the last decade.



"When I went back to manage [at Newcastle] it seemed like the ideal situation", Keegan told BBC Radio 5 live.



"I knew the club, knew what the fans wanted, the man in charge, we thought had money to spend, it looked like a dream ticket.



"But it was a nightmare and the nightmare has continued for 10 years now.



"It has been a difficult time but the club will be there when the man's gone."



Keegan returned to Newcastle in January of 2008 for his second stint as a manager, but resigned after eight months in charge following a fallout with the board under Ashley.

