Sunderland Trip Won’t Intimidate Us – Peterborough Boss Steve Evans

Peterborough United boss Steve Evans has admitted that Sunderland are a big team at League One level, though he insists that his players won't be intimidated by their gigantic stature or their huge support when they visit the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.



The Posh are scheduled to take on Jack Ross's side in a league fixture away from home and with the visiting side's away form being brilliant thus far this season they will expect a good showing on the given day.











The veteran manager though insists that Sunderland are a big side at League One level, having reached the third tier of English football by virtue of two relegations in consecutive seasons.



However, the former Leeds manager says that football is a game that is played on the pitch by eleven men against eleven men and his team will not be intimidated by the stature of their opponents.





"Sunderland are a huge club at League One level. We know all about the history and the passion of a fantastic fanbase", the manager told the Peterborough Telegraph.



“They will be favourites which is unusual for us lately, but it’s eleven vs eleven and I have a group of players who will not be intimidated by a big crowd or a big club.



“There are lads in my dressing room who have played in front of 30,000 plus gates at Rangers and Celtic.



"They will be used to the atmosphere they will find tomorrow.”



While Posh are currently placed second in the league table, the Black Cats are positioned fourth.



Evans' men have won all five of their away League One games this season.

