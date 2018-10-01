XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/10/2018 - 15:12 BST

Thursday Is Massive – Rangers Star Rallies Team-Mates For Rapid Vienna Game

 




Rangers captain James Tavernier has insisted that the Gers should leave the disappointment against Livingston behind them to focus on their Europa League clash against Rapid Vienna on Thursday.

Steven Gerrard’s men suffered a 1-0 loss against Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday to slip down to sixth place in the Scottish Premiership table.




Dolly Menga scored the only goal of the game in the 34th minute to hand Rangers only their second defeat of the season under Gerrard, who took over at Ibrox in the summer.

The Gers will be back in action in the Europa League on Thursday night when they host Rapid Vienna in Group G after earning a hard-fought point at Villarreal during their last outing in the competition.
 


Tavernier, who was named as captain of Rangers at the beginning of the season by Gerrard, insisted that the Old Firm giants have to quickly put the loss against Livingston behind them to get a good result on Thursday.

“It is a massive night for us on Thursday, during the week in training we need to get the boys going again”, Tavernier told Rangers TV.


“It is still going to hurt, it is going to be a bit of a hangover with all this lingering around but Thursday is an important game.

“We have to forget this one, we know it is three massive points that we have dropped but we have to get all the boys ready and fired up Thursday and hopefully we can put three points on the board in our group”, he added.

Rangers will be aiming to try and register a win over Rapid Vienna on Thursday to boost their chances of progressing to the knockout stages of the Europa League.
 