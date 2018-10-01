Unai Emery Will Have Arsenal Challenging For Trophies Soon – Garth Crooks

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Garth Crooks has insisted that Unai Emery knows what he is doing at Arsenal and believes that the Gunners will challenge for trophies sooner rather than later.



Arsenal made it five wins out of five during September with a late 2-0 win over Watford in their Premier League clash at the Emirates on Saturday.











Mesut Ozil completed the win in the 83rd minute after Craig Cathcart scored an own goal just minutes earlier to secure a late and crucial win for the hosts.



Emery is slowly gathering momentum after a poor start to the season and the Gunners have climbed to fifth place with their recent win, level on points with Tottenham Hotspur.





Crooks, who turned out for a number of clubs during his time in the top flight, insisted that Emery is doing the right job at Arsenal and even claimed that the Gunners will be competing for trophies under him very soon.



“Did I see Mesut Ozil wearing the captain's armband? Now there is innovation”, Crooks wrote in his column for the BBC.



“Well done Unai Emery. If you want more out of your player, then give him more responsibility.



“I must say Arsenal look a much happier bunch under Emery.



“They are not a title-winning side yet but I think this manager will get Arsenal challenging for honours in the not-too-distant future.



"This man knows what he's doing."



Arsenal will now travel to Baku to face FK Qarabag in their Europa League Group E clash on Thursday before returning to action in the Premier League against Fulham on Sunday.

