We Think Short Term – Jack Ross Eases Injury Fears Over Sunderland Star

Sunderland boss Jack Ross has struck an optimistic note about Lynden Gooch's injury.



Gooch played the final 15 minutes of Sunderland's 1-1 draw away at Coventry City on Saturday carrying an injury, which appeared to be a hamstring issue.











Sunderland are in action again on Tuesday night and Gooch will miss out, but Ross is not expecting to be without the American for too long.



Ross told a press conference ahead of Sunderland's meeting with Peterborough United: "We think Lynden will be reasonably short term.





"He had a similar injury last year, but he was only out for nine to 12 days."



Ross also offered injury updates on Denver Hulme and Glenn Loovens, adding: "Denver will have a scan today and then Glenn will have one tomorrow.



"So after we get the results from those we will know the full extent of their injuries."



Ross will also have to make do without the suspended Lee Cattermole, along with the injured players.



"As we expected, none of the players who picked up injuries on Saturday will be available for tomorrow night, and we’re having them assessed as we speak.



"Lee Cattermole is suspended and we have a few other doubts."



Sunderland go into their home League One meeting with Steve Evans' Peterborough sitting in fourth spot in the standings and four points behind second placed Posh.



Although early in the season, the game is viewed as a key one in the scramble for a top two automatic promotion spot.

