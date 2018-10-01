We’re Aiming For All Three Points, Hull City Star Warns Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen has warned Leeds United that the Tigers will be aiming for nothing less than a victory on Tuesday night in the Championship.



Nigel Adkins’ men came from behind to salvage a crucial point at home against Middlesbrough on Saturday when Bowen restored parity between the two sides after the visitors took the lead through Britt Assombalonga.











The result came as a huge relief at the KCOM Stadium after the Tigers’ back to back defeats against Wigan Athletic and Reading saw them fall further down the league table towards the relegation zone.



However, the job is far from done for Adkins’ men as they prepare to face another daunting prospect in the form of Leeds on Tuesday to try and climb up the table.





Bowen, who netted his third goal in his last four games against Boro, admitted that Hull will be aiming for nothing less than a win when they host Marcelo Bielsa’s men on Tuesday.



“I think Saturday’s point does a lot for us going into Tuesday’s game”, Bowen told the club’s official website.



“A lot of people had written us off for the full week but we’ve started with a good point and the plan is to do the same performance-wise on Tuesday.



“We need to start well again and get the fans behind us straight away as we go looking for the three points. You can’t predict anything in this league.



“We’ve got two games before the next international break with Sheffield United to come after the Leeds game and we want two wins.



“It’s going to be tough, but that is the aim”, he added.



Hull are currently 21st in the Championship table and will be aiming to steer themselves away from the relegation zone before the next international break.

