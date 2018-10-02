Alexis Sanchez Starts – Manchester United Team vs Valencia Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester United vs Valencia

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Champions League encounter with Spanish giants Valencia at Old Trafford this evening.



Mourinho's men saw off Swiss side Young Boys in their opening group stage match and the Portuguese will be keen for the Red Devils to make it two wins from two tonight.











Ander Herrera, Ashley Young and Jesse Lingard will all miss tonight's game due to injury, while Marcos Rojo also remains on the sidelines.



David de Gea lines up between the sticks for Mourinho, while at the back the Manchester United boss goes with Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly as the central defensive pairing. Nemanja Matic and Marouane Fellaini will look to bolster midfield, while Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez play.



Mourinho has options on his bench if he needs to make changes, including Anthony Martial and Fred.



Manchester United Team vs Valencia



De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Shaw, Fellaini, Matic, Pogba, Rashford, Lukaku, Sanchez



Substitutes: Romero, Darmian, Lindelof, Fred, Mata, McTominay, Martial

