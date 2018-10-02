Bernard Will Add This To Our Game – Everton Boss Marco Silva

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton manager Marco Silva has explained what summer recruit Bernard can bring to the Merseyside outfit and hinted that he could start against Southampton in the EFL Cup tonight.



Bernard came off the bench during Everton’s 3-0 win at home against Fulham on Saturday and highlighted his involvement by registering an assist to his name when he helped Gylfi Sigurdsson bag a brace in the 89th minute.











The Brazilian, who joined the Toffees on a free transfer in the summer, is yet to start a single game this season and has been restricted to cameo appearances off the bench against Bournemouth, West Ham, Arsenal and Fulham.



Silva admitted that the winger could be in line to make his first start against Southampton in Everton's EFL Cup clash and explained what the player can bring to his team.





“It is possible he could start”, Silva told Everton TV.



“Since Bernard arrived I’ve said he is a player that is different to others. I’m sure in the present and in the future he will do fantastic things for us.



“Not just because of his qualities but because he fits well into our club and he is a fighter as well.



“He works hard without the ball and with it he can do very good things for the team. He makes good decisions when we are on the attack and in those moments that is important.



“He has the capacity as well to add calmness to our game in certain moments and can help keep the ball.



“I have no doubts that he will be an important player and he showed that against Fulham when he came on. He will be vital for us in the future, I’m sure", Silva added.



Everton will face Leicester City in the fourth round of the EFL Cup if they can beat Southampton at Goodsion Park.

