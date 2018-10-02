Confident In Our Potential – Liverpool Star Doesn’t Fear Napoli Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool shot-stopper Alisson has insisted that all within the Reds’ squad are confident of their potential ahead of the Champions League clash at Napoli.



Alisson, who made the switch to Anfield from AS Roma during the summer transfer window, conjured up a sublime performance against Chelsea on Saturday as Liverpool salvaged a 1-1 draw right at the end.











The result helped Jurgen Klopp’s men maintain their unbeaten start in the Premier League so far this season and the Liverpool custodian played a crucial role.



The Brazilian, who enjoyed a 4-2 win the last time he played against Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo, admitted that their opponents on Wednesday will be no pushovers considering their abilities.





However, Alisson also insisted that the Liverpool squad are confident about their potential ahead of the Champions League clash, while also suggesting that they will rely on playing as a team to get the desired result.



“We’re confident in our potential”, Alisson told the club’s official website.



“To beat a great team like PSG fills you with confidence, but it’ll be a different game so we have to look at it differently as well, bringing our desire onto the pitch, doing everything that we’ve been doing up until now at the start of the season.



“On the pitch, we play as a team. Playing as a team not as individuals, that’s our main quality.



“Our strength isn’t in one player – it’s in all the players running together and being dedicated together on the pitch to always represent and lift up the name of Liverpool”, the Brazilian goalkeeper concluded.



Liverpool are currently leading their Champions League group after the 3-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on matchday one of the competition.

