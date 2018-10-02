Dreams and Reality Not In Balance – Mauricio Pochettino Coy On Spurs Progress Question

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has refused to be drawn on what might represent progress for Spurs this season, arguing that dreams and reality are not in balance.



The Londoners last won a trophy in 2008 in the form of the League Cup and a major criticism of Spurs under Pochettino is that they are yet to lift silverware.











The Argentine manager, while being asked at a press conference about what would represent progress this term, particularly with his club still being alive in all four competitions, refused to comment specifically, and indicated that dreams must play second place to reality.



"The evolution of the team is there and everyone can appreciate that and see it", Pochettino said.





"To be 100 per cent honest in my answer would be so difficult. We are working hard to keep the level and compete. The ambition of course is to win.



"However, the reality and the dream are perhaps not in balance today. We can only focus on Barcelona and then see at the end of the season.



"The circumstances are different this season. Look at the Carabao Cup. We must play on Monday against City and then Wednesday or Thursday and then on Saturday again.



"That’s why I’ve said it’s the most difficult season for us.



"All of this makes you more cautious about guessing what is going to happen.



"For us it’s to try to win every game and see where we are at the end of the season."



Tottenham, the only team in the Premier League to miss out on signing even a single player in the summer, are scheduled to take on Spanish giants Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday.

