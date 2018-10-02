I’d Be Fool To Do This Against Sunderland – Steve Evans

Follow @insidefutbol





Peterborough manager Steve Evans insists that he would be a fool to come up with a wacky game plan just to try to beat Sunderland.



Evans' side will visit the Stadium of Light this evening to take on Jack Ross's side, who are still new to the league having been relegated to the third tier at the end of last term.











The Posh have been flawless away from home this season in League One, winning all five matches, though at London Road they have managed just two wins from five games.



Evens believes that he will need to "tweak" his strategy a little at home as most teams going to London Road sit back and make it difficult.





But he is not ready to make big changes at the Stadium of Light, and the former Leeds United manager believes that he would turn out to be a fool if he changed his strategy, keeping Sunderland's reputation in mind.



"We might have to tweak the way we play at home”, Evans told the Peterborough Telegraph.



“Teams sit back against us at our place and it’s been more difficult for us to create chances.



“But I’d be a fool to come up with a wacky game plan just because we are playing at Sunderland.



“We have been terrific away from home all season. We’ve played some great football and scored some stunning goals and we will try and play the same way tomorrow.



“We will be positive and we will be looking to win.”



The Black Cats sit fourth in League One and are four points behind second placed Peterborough.

