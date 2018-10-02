XRegister
06 October 2016

02/10/2018 - 16:42 BST

Ilkay Gundogan Starts – Manchester City Team vs Hoffenheim Confirmed

 




Fixture: Hoffenheim vs Manchester City
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 17:55 (UK time)

Manchester City have officially confirmed their starting side and substitutes to take on Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim in a Champions League group stage game this evening.

Citizens boss Pep Guardiola saw his men suffer a shock home defeat against Manchester City in their opening group game and he will be desperate to see his side pick up all three points in Germany.




Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo remains sidelined, along with Fabian Delph and Eliaquim Mangala. Kevin De Bruyne is back in training, but not yet fit enough to play, while Benjamin Mendy is also out.

Guardiola picks Ederson in goal, while in defence he goes with Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi, while Kyle Walker and Aymeric Laporte also play. Ilkay Gundogan gets a start, while Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling support Sergio Aguero.

If the Manchester City manager wants to make changes he can look to his bench, where options available include Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez.

 


Manchester City Team vs Hoffenheim

Ederson, Walker, Kompany (c), Otamendi, Laporte, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Silva, Sane, Sterling, Aguero 

Substitutes: Muric, Danilo, Stones, Bernardo, Mahrez, Jesus, Zinchenko
 